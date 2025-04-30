Alumni of the Week: Nicholson and Pfaadt

April 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







For your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Ryan Nicholson and pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

Ryan Nicholson is earning the Fielder Alumni of the Week honor after making his week one to remember. Nicholson plays for the Tri-City Dust Devils which is an High A league, affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels! Last week, Nicholson had a batting average of .370, 4 RBIs, and a homerun! This would be his fourth home run of the season. Nicholson also has 16 RBIs with an overall batting average of .377 so far this season.

Nicholson was a 2023 MoonDog and came to us from the University of Cincinnati. On the plate, he played in 12 games, had 46 at-bats, 12 runs, 16 hits, 12 RBIs, and a home run! He ended his MoonDogs season with a batting average of .348. The first baseman had 101 innings in the field with 88 total chances, 83 putouts, 4 assists, and one error.

Our pitcher of the week is an Arizona Diamondback, Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt threw 6 innings last week against the Atlanta Braves. In his outing, he allowed only 2 earned runs and struck out 6 batters. Pfaadt added to his win column with this outing, winning 6-4. He is 5-1 on the season with an ERA of 2.78.

Pfaadt was a 2018 MoonDog and played collegiately for Bellarmine University. In his time with the MoonDogs he appeared in 25 games, having 6 wins and 2 losses. He struck out 64 batters while playing a total of 45.1 innings. His ERA at the MoonDogs was 1.79.

