Chinooks Announce 2025 Weekly Promotions
April 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2025 weekly promotions for the upcoming season. Season 13 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The Chinooks return to action for the 2025 season on Friday, May 30th and we have special offers and events every day of the week. Check out the full weekly promotions schedule below:
Monday
Military Monday - ÃÂ½ Off Tickets for all Military & Veterans
Tuesday
Senior Nights - ÃÂ½ Off Tickets for all Seniors (55 & Older) presented by Lumia Mequon
Wednesday
Winning Wednesday - If the Chinooks win, you receive a FREE game ticket to the next Wednesday home game
Thursday
Student Night - ÃÂ½ Off Tickets for all High School & College Students (With Valid School ID)
Friday
First Responders Friday - ÃÂ½ Off Tickets for all First Responders
Saturday
VIP Autographed Saturday presented by Visual Image Photography
First 150 Fans Receive 4 Pack of Chinooks Autographed Cards
Sunday
Family Day & Pepsi 4 for $44 presented by Pepsi
Family Themed Promotions, Post-Game Base Run, Post-Game Autographs
Pepsi 4 for $44: (4) Reserved Grandstand Tickets, (4) Hot Dogs, Chips, & Sodas
(Tickets can be purchased at our office in Menomonee Falls or Stadium Box Office on Game Days at the time gates open)
Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are all currently available for purchase. You can find our full promotional schedule here: tinyurl.com/LSC25PromoSchedule
