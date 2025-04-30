Bismarck Larks' Rebrand as Motorboaters for Third Season

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks' viral rebrand as the Missouri River Motorboaters is back in 2025 for a third season and a fresh look. The Larks will play as the Motorboaters for one night only on Tuesday, August 5, with a clean, new jersey design featuring the familiar, fun-loving motorboat engine in a captain's hat.

First unveiled in spring of 2023, the Motorboaters was then named the Northwoods League Promotion of the Year. Immediately following its release, the Motorboaters brand was trending across the country. With features on ESPN's Sports Center, Bar Stool Sports' BFFs podcast, and Jomboy Media's Talkin' Baseball podcast, the brand has gone on to sell merchandise in all 50 states over the last two seasons.

"This promotion to celebrate our boating and river community has had so much success because it reminds us to laugh and not to take ourselves too seriously. That means a lot these days," Rob Williamson, president of the Bismarck Larks, said. "The attention on the Motorboaters has been great, but knowing people around the country are taking note of one of Bismarck's greatest treasures is the real win here. We're proud to tell others how much we love living along the Missouri River in North Dakota."

New styles of shirts, hats, a 2025 jersey, and more are rolling in and available for pre-order now at bit.ly/MissouriRiverMotorboaters. New merchandise will be ready to ship by May 28, 2025.

The Missouri River Motorboaters will take on the St. Cloud State University Huskies on Tuesday, August 5 at 6:35pm. A Motorboaters specialty jersey auction that night will benefit the Larks Community FUNd initiatives. Even the Larks' mascot will get a rebrand as Motorboaters' mascot River the Rat. Single game tickets will go on sale for this game during the week of July 21. Fans can secure seats now with purchase of the new Flex Plan or an all-inclusive Family Ticket Plan. Learn more at Larksbaseball.com.

