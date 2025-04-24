New for 2025: Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden

April 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to introduce a brand-new hospitality area for the 2025 season: the Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden, located at Moonlight Graham Field. The hospitality area will be the team's first all-you-can drink offering at the ballpark. The Chinooks welcomes Lakefront Brewery as a new partner of the organization as an expansion of the team's partnership with Beer Capitol, our official beer distributor.

This new and exclusive group space offers fans an unbeatable game day experience in a casual setting right next to the playing field. Each reservation includes all-you-can-eat ballpark fare and all-you-can-drink Pepsi products, domestic beer, and Lakefront Brewery selections. The space is intended to accommodate smaller groups who are looking for a memorable day at the ballpark.

Pricing is based on group size:

- Groups of 15 - $600

- Groups of 30 - $1,200

(plus tax and service fee)

Food will be served from gates open until 90 minutes after first pitch and beverages will be available through the end of the 7th inning. The Beer Garden is available for rental during June, July, and August home games, with July-August pricing slightly higher at $675 (15-person) and $1,350 (30-person).

Season 13 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The 2025 season kicks off Friday, May 30th at 6:35pm. Ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group outings-including Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden reservations-are now available.

To book your outing or learn more, call 262-618-4659 or email nickp@lakeshorechinooks.com.

Visit tinyurl.com/LSC25Groups for full details.

