Bismarck Larks Announce Biggest Entertainment Schedule Yet

April 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks unveiled an epic entertainment lineup to make Season 9 the most jam-packed promotional schedule in the team's history. Featuring 28 theme nights and three crowd-favorite entertainment acts, the Larks have never before brought so much action to Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

Five Promo Palooza ticket packages announced Thursday will offer fans more immersive experiences on some of the season's most exciting nights. These packages are available first to Flock Members (corporate and family ticket plan holders) from Thursday to Friday. Then, from Saturday to Sunday, the general public will have a brief two-day window to buy tickets early to these select games. With single game tickets going on sale two weeks before each game, this will be a unique opportunity to buy single game tickets for the season.

Featured Entertainment Packages

On Sunday, June 1, Kids' TV takes over the ballpark once again with kids' favorite characters back for an exclusive meet & greet in the ballpark and one hour of early, free access to the CHI St. Alexius Health Family Fun Zone. Children with this ticket package will also receive a pair of red heeler ears headbands.

Dinosaurs take over Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, with help from our featured entertainment, Ed's Dinosaurs Live. Fans will receive a special Park Ranger badge for exclusive 30-minute early access to this game to explore the exhibits and animatronic dinosaurs.

Our popular Harry Potter Night is back on Monday, June 16, and butterbeer is on the menu! Fans with this ticket package will receive a free butterbeer in the ballpark with their ticket.

The Larks are thrilled to announce the ZOOperstars! are performing on Tuesday, June 17, generously made possible by Basin and Mor-Gran-Sou Electric. The ZOOperstars! are a traveling entertainment group from Louisville, Kentucky that combines inflatables, comedy, and acrobatics. The group has appeared on NBC's "America's Got Talent," ESPN, and Sports Center, and is consistently ranked among the best entertainment acts at sporting events.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act makes a return to Bismarck this year on Tuesday, June 18, for the Larks' Carnival Night. Wowing audiences with his unique, high-energy performance, Tyler is prepared to balance anything (even a wheelbarrow) on his face! This ticket package includes an exclusive opportunity to meet Tyler and take photos before the game starts.

Season 9 Highlights

For the third season in a row, the Larks will rebrand for one night of the season as the Missouri River Motorboaters. Join us on August 5 for Motorboaters Night, featuring a specialty jersey auction to benefit the Larks Community FUNd initiatives. New Motorboaters merchandise is available now for preorder on larksmerch.com.

Five fireworks nights are set for the season, powered by Fetzer Electric and shot by Memory Fireworks. Fireworks shows are planned for the four Friday night games of the season, and one special Saturday night game over Father's Day weekend.

New, this year we're introducing Night of the Fans, an all-out celebration of our 500,000th fan to walk through the gates; Karen Appreciation Night, where fans named Karen get in for free; and Survive the Larks, a gameshow-inspired fan game set within our baseball game.

The Larks front office staff is working to make every experience at the ballpark a moment to connect with the community, celebrate each other, and make memories to last a lifetime. Inspired by our Season 9 theme: 'On Cloud 9,' the Larks are working to make this summer at the ballpark your Home Base for Happiness. Fans can view the full promotional schedule and purchase Promo Palooza ticket packages at larksbaseball.com during their window of availability.

