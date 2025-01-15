Hot Tots Begin Building 2025 Roster with Trio of Ivy Leaguers

MINOT, ND - The 2025 Northwoods League baseball season is right around the corner. With just over four months until Opening Day, the Minot Hot Tots have begun building their player roster for the summer. Rosters in the Northwoods League are made up of collegiate baseball players from around the country and the world. Once with their Northwoods League team, players may stay for a full season, half-season, or even just one game. With that being said, there are many new Minot Hot Tots to introduce for the 2025 season, and the first three call New York City their home.

Tate Vogler - Infielder - Columbia University

6-foot-3 infielder Tate Vogler says he has been playing baseball since he was two years old. Now in his first year at Columbia, Vogler is getting adjusted to the college game. While flashing the leather at the corner infield spots, Vogler also possesses eye-catching offensive abilities.

At Westchester County Day School in High Point, North Carolina, Tate sets the schools single-season batting average record at a remarkable .550 mark. His prep baseball accolades include three All-Conference and All-State selections.

Even before making his Columbia Lions debut, Vogler has signed to spend the summer in Minot as a member of the Hot Tots.

Evan Kleinhans - Right-Handed Pitcher - Columbia University

From the West Coast to the East Coast and now the Great Plains, Evan Kleinhans has played baseball just about everywhere. Originally from Berkeley, California, Kleinhans is getting prepared for his second season in the Northwoods League, this time with the Hot Tots.

As a freshman at Columbia, Kleinhans was able to pitch three innings over four appearances in 2023. Of those nine outs, three came from strikeouts. That summer, Evan signed with the Green Bay Rockers of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes Division. In his debut for the Rockers, Kleinhans pitched a scoreless inning of relief. He would go on to make two more pitching appearances in the month of June for Green Bay.

After missing all of his sophomore season, Evan is ready to go for year three in the Ivy League and year two in the Woods.

Anthony Temesvary - Catcher - Columbia University

Another California ballplayer will make his way to Minot when Anthony Temesvary puts on a Hot Tot jersey. At El Segundo High School, Temesvary was a three-year starter for the Eagles and was also named All-Conference after his junior season. His skills as a backstop earned him a spot at Columbia, where he is currently a freshman.

Anthony has followed in his brother Vincent's footsteps of becoming a Division I baseball player as well as a member of a Northwoods League organization. Vincent has spent the last two seasons with the Kokomo Jackrabbits of the Great Lakes Division.

Temesvary's singing, along with Evan Kleinhans, completes an all-Columbia battery on the mound and behind the dish at Corbett Field this summer.

There are still plenty of names to know ahead of the third season of Minot Hot Tots baseball and the first under field manager Brian Lewis. Stay connected with the Hot Tots throughout the offseason for more early introductions to the players who will take the field at Corbett Field next summer.

