Nico Libed Returns to MoonDogs

January 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs would like to welcome back catcher and outfielder; Nico Libed, to Mankato for the 2025 season. Libed is a sophomore at the University of San Diego and played for the MoonDogs in 2024, excelling on many parts of the field.

In his 2024 season at the University of San Diego, Libed played in 11 games with a batting average of .385. He would see 13 at-bats, and tally up 3 runs and 5 hits. In the field, he contributed 4 putouts and had zero errors on the season!

In Libed's previous year with the MoonDogs, he would play in 32 games, and complete the season with a batting average of .237. He would see 93 at-bats, 16 runs, 22 hits, and 12 RBIs! Libed was mobile when he got onto base as he would steal a total of 15 bags. On the field, he would play in 239 innings, with 211 putouts, 18 assists, and a fielding percentage of .979. With Libed's good skill and agility, Coach Danny Kneeland wanted to bring him back. When Coach Kneeland was asked about Libed he said, "High energy, like a spark plug. He has a small frame but packs a big punch. He stole 15 bags for us and does well behind the plate".

Libed is ready to get back to work in Mankato as he says "I'm excited to be back in Mankato this summer. It is one of the best locations in the Northwoods and I am excited to get after it this year".

If you want to see Libed and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

