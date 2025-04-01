Sam Stockman Added to Mankato Arsenal

The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome a left-handed pitcher, Sam Stockman, to the Team for the 2025 season! Stockman will join the dog squad from the University of Utah following his freshman spring season.

Stockman is a lefty pitcher and a Minnesota native. At Elk River High School, Stockman was a two-way player, being a pitcher and a DH. In his time at Elk River, he captained for three years and was named All-Conference and All-State, all four years. On the mound, he ended his high school career with a 1.76 ERA and pitched over 146 innings. On the plate, Stockman had a batting average of .356 and an on-base percentage of .456. In addition to high school baseball, he also played for the Minnesota Icemen, and he competed with them at the Perfect Game World Championships.

So far this season as a Ute, the freshman has seen limited innings being new to the squad, but has appeared in 4 games. Already this season, Stockman is posting good season highs with 1 walk and 0 hits in his appearances.

Stockman is ready to be a MoonDog as he says, "I am looking forward to coming home to Minnesota this summer to play in the Northwoods League. It's such a great league with tremendous competition. With the excellent player development in Mankato, it made for an ideal place for me to continue developing as a player."

Coach Danny Kneeland is ready for the Ute lefty, as he says, "Sam was one of the top ranked pitchers in Minnesota from last year's class. He is an effective lefty who can get hitters out in multiple ways and I'm thrilled we get to be a part of his journey."

