Stingers Welcome Back Colton Griffin and Add Three Talented Players

April 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to introduce four dynamic players joining the roster for the 2025 season: Colton Griffin, Matt Pena, Ryker Edwards, and Grant Sonke. These talented athletes bring a mix of speed, power, and experience that will energize the team as they gear up for another exciting summer of Northwoods League baseball.

Colton Griffin - A sophomore infielder at Texas Christian University (TCU), Griffin returns to the Stingers after an impressive 2024 campaign. Last summer, he played in 14 games for Willmar, delivering a .351 batting average, 18 stolen bases, and a .456 on-base percentage (OBP). Now in his sophomore season at TCU, he continues to make an impact, hitting .271 with 5 stolen bases through 16 games. His experience and ability to get on base will make him a key player in the lineup this summer.

Matt Pena - A sophomore first baseman at California State University, Northridge (CSUN), Pena is a left-handed hitter with valuable summer ball experience. He spent the 2024 season with the Kelowna Falcons of the West Coast League, where he hit .309 with a .438 OBP, 31 RBIs, and 12 extra-base hits across 165 at-bats. His strong offensive presence, paired with his experience competing in high-level summer leagues, will be an asset to the Stingers in 2025.

Ryker Edwards - A sophomore outfielder at Johnson County Community College, Edwards is a right-handed hitter with a powerful bat and exceptional speed. During his freshman season, he played in 57 games, batting .350 with 10 doubles, six triples, nine home runs, 48 runs scored, and 52 RBIs. He also showcased his speed with 24 stolen bases. Edwards' ability to drive in runs and cover ground in the outfield will make him an exciting player to watch.

Grant Sonke - A freshman outfielder at Butte College, Sonke is making a name for himself in his first collegiate season. Through 28 games, he is batting .320 with 13 stolen bases and 19 RBIs. A graduate of Ripon Christian High School in Ripon, CA, Sonke brings a combination of speed, athleticism, and offensive consistency that will add depth to the Stingers' outfield.

Lock in Your Seats for Summer Baseball!

Don't miss your chance to see these exciting new players in action at Bill Taunton Stadium! The Kwik Trip Ticket Plans offer the best way to experience Stingers baseball with flexibility and great seating options. Whether you choose the 7-game or 5-game plan, you'll enjoy exclusive benefits, including premium seating and special promotions.

With the home opener set for Sunday, June 1st, now is the perfect time to secure your spot for the 2025 season. Reserve your Kwik Trip Ticket Plan today and get ready for an unforgettable summer of Stingers baseball!

Buy Tickets Here!

For more information or to purchase your Kwik Trip Ticket Plan, full-season, or half-season tickets, contact the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or email info@willmarstingers.com.

The 2025 Stingers season is proudly presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

