Viral Bear Claw Burger Returns in 2025

April 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

This is no joke! In baseball, sometimes you take a big swing and miss.

After response from our fans, we have decided to call in a pinch hitter for the Skat Dog and bring back our first season favorite, The Bear Claw Burger!

No April fools here...Fans, put your stretchy pants on!

The Bear Claw Burger is a half-pound hamburger topped with smoked pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw between two bear claw donuts.

This towering burger serves two people, comes with two bags of chips and is available at all Saturday home games.

