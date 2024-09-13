Rockford Rivets Announce Chase Brewster as New Manager for 2025 Season

September 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce Chase Brewster as the new manager for the 2025 season. Brewster brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in coaching and roster development to the Rivets organization.

Chase Brewster currently owns and operates Sticks Baseball, a nationally renowned travel baseball organization based in Texarkana, AR. Under his leadership, Sticks Baseball has achieved remarkable milestones, including over 600 players committing to college baseball, 56 MLB draft picks, and 5 alumni making it to the MLB, notably including Masyn Winn of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewster's coaching journey began at Texarkana College, where he played a pivotal role in securing Conference Championships in 2009 and 2010. His tenure at Genoa Central High School saw unprecedented success, with five Regional Championships, four Conference Championships, and two State Championships during his seven-year tenure, culminating in 2015 when he served as Head Coach.

Recognized as one of the "Top 5 Influential in Travel Baseball" by JKR Baseball, Brewster has also been honored in the "Fabulous 40 Under 40" list for his contributions to the sport. He is the bestselling author of "Why Play Anywhere Else: How We Built Sticks Into A National Brand" and hosts the podcast "The Chase Brewster Show."

"We are excited to welcome Chase Brewster to the Rockford Rivets family," said General Manager, Steve Malliet. "His impressive background and commitment to player development align perfectly with our goals. We look forward to a successful 2025 season under his leadership."

Chase Brewster, alongside his wife Alisha and their beloved dogs Cooper and Drake, will be relocating to Rockford for the summer season.

