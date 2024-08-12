Rivets Dominate Game #2 of Playoffs, Forcing a Game #3

August 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - On a sunny Monday evening, August 12th, 2024, the Rockford Rivets delivered an electrifying performance at Rivets Stadium, outscoring the Kalamazoo Growlers 18-11 in a high-energy Northwoods League matchup.

The Rivets' bats were on fire, accumulating 16 hits and driving in 18 runs, led by standout performances from J.R. Nelson and Ivan Dahlberg. Nelson, who went 4-for-5, was instrumental in the Rivets' offensive onslaught, tallying 6 RBIs and scoring 3 runs. Dahlberg also shone brightly, going 2-for-4 with 5 RBIs and 2 doubles. T.J. Williams contributed significantly as well, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 4 runs scored.

The Rivets got off to a fast start, posting 2 runs in the first inning. The third inning saw a crucial 6-run explosion, and the fifth inning continued the momentum with another 5 runs. Rockford's lead proved insurmountable, despite the Growlers' attempts to claw back into the game, including a late 3-run burst in the eighth inning.

On the mound, Tre Benjamin earned his first win of the season, pitching 4 innings and allowing 2 earned runs on 8 hits. The Rivets' bullpen provided solid support, with Luke Olson delivering 2 scoreless innings and Adam Wibbenmeyer adding another scoreless frame.

The Growlers had their moments, notably in the third inning where they scored 5 runs, with Xavier Delgado and Colin Blanchard contributing with key RBIs. However, their efforts were ultimately overshadowed by defensive miscues and the relentless Rivets' offense.

With this victory, the Rivets force a tie-breaking game to win the Great Lakes East Division. The Rivets look to build on this momentum as they continue their playoff run. Fans are encouraged to join the excitement and support their team tomorrow night, August 13th, at 6:35 PM at Rivets Stadium.

Final Score: Rockford Rivets 18, Kalamazoo Growlers 11

Winning Pitcher: Tre Benjamin (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Losing Pitcher: Ben Reimers (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Game Notes:

- J.R. Nelson: 4-for-5, 6 RBIs, 3 R

- Ivan Dahlberg: 2-for-4, 5 RBIs, 2 2B

- T.J. Williams: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 4 R

- Attendance: 771

- Duration: 3:19:54

