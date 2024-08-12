Rox Roll in Game Two, Force Winner-Take-All Game Three in Willmar

August 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox exchange congratulations after a playoff win

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox exchange congratulations after a playoff win(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (43-26) battered the Willmar Stingers (44-26) by an 11-2 score in Game Two of the Great Plains West sub-divisional playoff series on Monday, August 12th. With the win, St. Cloud forced a deciding third game, set for 6:35 p.m. in Willmar on Tuesday, August 13th.

The Rox offense continued its torrid start to the postseason with seven runs scored in the first three innings. St. Cloud plated three in both the second and third innings, as Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) and RJ Stinson (William Carey University) struck run-scoring singles to produce a 4-1 Rox lead after two frames. Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University), who had already collected an RBI with a hit by pitch, brought home another run with his third-inning single. Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) and Bishop followed with RBI doubles, extending St. Cloud's advantage to 7-1.

Another offensive surge mounted in the eighth, as the Rox plated four runs to claim an 11-2 lead. Bishop's third hit of the night, a leadoff double, set the table for an RBI single from Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas). Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) and Braden Calise (University of Central Florida) also drilled run-scoring singles, blowing the game wide open. Eight of St. Cloud's nine starting position players ended the game with both a base hit and a run scored. Overall, the Rox mashed 14 hits while walking seven times in Game Two.

Meanwhile, with his team's back against the wall, Rox starting pitcher Ty Bothwell (Indiana University) delivered an epic performance. The experienced left-hander twirled 7 and 2/3 innings of two-run baseball, walking only one and striking out 10. Bothwell threw 111 pitches, the most by any Rox pitcher in a 2024 game, and at one point retired 13 consecutive Stingers. He departed in the eighth inning to a rousing ovation from Rox fans who had made the trip down Highway 23. After that point, Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) shut the game down, inducing a double play that ended the contest.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ty Bothwell!

With a victory on Tuesday, the Rox would host the Great Plains Championship game against the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday, August 14th. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.