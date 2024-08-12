Stingers Drop Game Two to Rox

WILLMAR, MN - The Great Plains West series shifted to Bill Taunton Stadium on Monday night, and saw the St Cloud Rox come out victorious over the Stingers 11-2.

The Rox went up 1-0 in the 1st, and were answered by Willmar in the bottom of the inning on a Max Buettenback (Nebraska) single to make it 1-1 after 1.

From there, things shifted in the Rox's direction, scoring three in the 2nd and the same in the 3rd to go up 7-1.

Willmar got one back in the 4th on a Brayden Hellum (Kirkwood CC) solo home run, but that is all they would get the rest of the game.

Saint Cloud added on four insurance runs in the 8th and sealed up a win to force a game three in Willmar on Tuesday.

Tuesday's first pitch at Bill Taunton Stadium is set for 6:35 pm, with the winner advancing to the Great Plains Championship Game against the La Crosse Loggers.

