Woodchucks Drop Game Two - Tie Breaker Tomorrow

August 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks fall in game 2 of the Sub-Divisional series, 8-5 to the Madison Mallards.

Brayden Marks (Bradley University) made his first career playoff start in the NWL today, starting on the mound against the Madison Mallards. He went 4.0 innings with an appearance in the 5th, striking out one and allowing just six hits. Garrett Brogdon (Simpson University) took over in the 6th.

The Chucks got on the board in the 3rd inning, when Drew Berkland (Minnesota) beat out a fielder's choice to have Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) score a run. Jake Berkland (Mankato) caught the Mallard's defense sleeping on the very same play, swiping home plate and scoring a second run to cut the deficit to 2-4.

The Chucks would be kept scoreless again until the 5th, with Jake Berkland once again scored on a fielder's choice. The Chucks scratched out one more in the next inning, with Max Soliz Jr. coming home on a wild pitch to score the 4th run of the game for the Chucks. The Chucks would close the deficit further by getting one more in the bottom of the 7th, when Cooper Nicholson (Iowa Central Community College) slashed his first hit as a Woodchuck, an RBI single to score Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chucks did well. Jake Berkland finished the night 2-4 with a run scored. Drew Berkland had 3 RBI. Vance Sheahan finished 3-3 with a run scored. Max Soliz Jr. went 2-3 with 2 runs scored.

The Woodchucks will host Madison in Game 3 of the Sub-Divisional Series of the NWL Playoffs. First pitch is 6:35 and the gates to Athletic Park will open at 5:35pm. Tickets are available online at woodchucks.com, or you can call/stop by the office tomorrow at 9am-4pm.

