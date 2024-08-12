Trey Wells Wins Northwoods League Hitter of the Night

August 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Sunday, August 11, Kalamazoo Growlers catcher Trey Wells was awarded the Northwoods League Hitter of the Night.

Wells is the second Growler to win the award this season, joining Sam Harris' franchise-record eight-RBI game on July 1.

After ending the regular season one for his last 14, Wells had his best night of the season going 4-5 with a pair of singles, a double, and a two-run home run to combine for four total RBI.

Across now 26 games, Wells has driven in 23 while blasting three separate home runs.

Kalamazoo looks to sweep the Great Lakes Championship Series tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET at Rivets Stadium.

