Rockford Rivets Fall to Kalamazoo Growlers in Game #1 of Playoffs

August 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Rockford Rivets faced off against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday evening at Homer Stryker Field, resulting in a high-scoring game with the Rivets falling short, 12-7.

The game opened with early runs from both teams, with the Growlers taking a commanding lead by the end of the second inning. The Rivets rallied in the fourth and eighth innings but were unable to overcome the Growlers' consistent offense.

Key performances for the Rivets included Tommy Townsend, who went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, and T.J. Williams, who contributed with two RBIs. However, it was Kalamazoo's Trey Wells who shone brightest, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs, leading the Growlers to victory.

Starting pitcher Landen Southern struggled on the mound for the Rivets, allowing eight runs over four innings, with his ERA spiking to 15.75. Despite the loss, Southern managed to strike out four batters. The winning pitcher, Donny Tober, threw two scoreless innings for the Growlers, marking his first win of the season with a flawless 0.00 ERA.

The game saw a total of 20 walks issued by both teams, contributing to the extended duration of over three hours. With an attendance of 786 fans, the atmosphere was lively under sunny skies.

The Rivets look to bounce back in their upcoming games as they continue their post season run.

Final Score: Rockford Rivets 7, Kalamazoo Growlers 12

For more information about the Rockford Rivets and upcoming games, visit www.rockfordrivets.com or contact info@rockfordrivets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.