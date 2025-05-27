Dock Spiders Defeat Mallards on Opening Night

Jimmy Mantuano III of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders slides home safely

FOND DU LAC, WI - Dock Spiders start off the season at home with a 4-3 win over the Mallards courtesy of a rally-ending double-play by Jarren Sanderson.

The game started very similarly to yesterday's game in Madison with the Dock Spiders striking quickly with first baseman Jarren Sanderson batting home Jimmy Mantuano III to give Fond du Lac the 1-0 lead. The next four-and-a-half innings were very defensive with both sides making crucial stops until a three run bottom of the sixth for the Dock Spiders.

Leading 4-1, the Dock Spiders were close to their first win of the season, but the Mallards started a comeback in the top of ninth after pulling within one with a Gavin Brzozowski two RBI double. With only a single out and a runner in scoring position the Mallards were poised to tie the game until Sanderson showed off the reflexes snagging a linedrive from Tate Schmidt before turning to second base for the game-ending double-play.

Sanderson headlines the night for the Dock Spiders by not only making the highlight-reel play at first to end the game but also by going 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI.

On the mound the Dock Spiders rotation had a very solid performance only using three arms with Ethan Cole and Zak White combining for six strikeouts over seven innings. Before Austin Kutz closed the door in the top of the ninth.

This win was also a much-needed one for the Dock Spiders who ended a nine game losing streak to the Mallards that stretched back to July 30, 2023. The two Great Lakes West rivals met for the 74 time tonight in which the season series between them remained relatively balanced up until last year. The season series is now tied between the Dock Spiders and Mallards with two more games against each other in the next two days. Tomorrow's game is slated for an 11:35 a.m. start time where the Fond du Lac will look to get back-to-back wins over Madison. Tomorrow's game also has a Weather Day Promotion where Meteorologists from WFRV-TV Channel 5 will be on hand to educate young fans on all things weather in a pre-game presentation.

