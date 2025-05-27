Late Comeback Attempt Falls Short for Madison Mallards in Loss

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (1-1) rallied in the top of the ninth inning, but came up short in a close 4-3 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (1-1) on Tuesday night.

For the second straight day, the Dock Spiders opened the scoring in the first inning. Jarren Sanderson (Cal State Northridge) delivered an RBI single to give Fond du Lac an early 1-0 lead against Mallards starter Brandon Cahill (Walsh University).

Cahill settled in and kept the Mallards in the game with five strong innings on the mound, recording three strikeouts and just one walk. Madison tied the game at one in the top of the fourth inning when Dominic Jacoby (Harper College) scored on a wild pitch.

The Dock Spiders offense finally came to life in the bottom of the sixth. After Sanderson scored on a wild pitch to give Fond du Lac the lead, Collin Senkpeil (South Suburban Community College) hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1. The Dock Spiders would score another in the frame to widen the advantage to three.

The Mallards offense began to storm back in the top of the ninth. Gavin Brzozowski (Baylor University) laced a two-run double to the wall to bring the Mallards within a run. With the tying run on second base, Tate Schmidt (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) hit a hard line drive, but straight into a double play to end the game.

Zak White (Saint Mary's College) picked up the win for the Dock Spiders in relief, while Jase Schueller (Lubbock Christian University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Austin Kutz (Canisius College) earned his first save of the season.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders are set to battle again on Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. The teams will then return to Warner Park on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







