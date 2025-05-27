Mallards to Assemble the World's Largest Pep Band on June 2nd
May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
The Madison Mallards are teaming up with nearby high schools and their band members to assemble the World's Largest Pep Band for their game on Monday, June 2nd at 6:05 p.m. against the Rockford Rivets.
Participating high schools include Belleville High School, Broadhead High School, Edgerton High School, Fort Atkinson High School, McFarland High School, Monona Grove High School, Oregon High School, Pecatonica High School, Reedsburg Area High School, Watertown High School, and Waunakee High School. In total, they will join to form a band of over 500 musicians.
Fans are encouraged to bring their instruments with them to the ballpark. Any fan who presents their instrument at the Mallards ticket window will receive a specially priced $5 grandstand ticket to join the band and play along. Any fan looking to take advantage of the specially priced ticket deal can do so at the ticket window on the day of the game.
The band will play the national anthem on the field pregame. They will also play "On Wisconsin" at the end of the first inning, as well as two renditions of "7 Nation Army"; first as the walk-up song for the second Mallards hitter in the bottom of the second inning, and again as a long rendition at the end of the second inning.
