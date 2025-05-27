Rox Fend off Hot Tots and Sweep Minot to Start Season

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (2-0) clinched their second victory of the season against the Minot Hot Tots (0-2) in a full effort performance to win 6-3.

The Rox picked up right where they left off on Monday as Tyler Bishop (University Nebraska-Omaha) scored a run off a Hot Tots error, and Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) scored courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) in the first frame to take an early 2-0 lead.

The matchup quickly turned into a pitchers duel as neither team scored again until the sixth inning. JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) put the Hot Tots' flame out, as he pitched a complete five innings with six strikeouts and held Minot scoreless.

The Rox found the scoring well again in the sixth with Dykhoff and Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) both taking advantage of Minot mistakes to advance on the base pads and add on the third and fourth runs of the contest.

Pitcher Collier Barham (Chipola CC) entered the ballgame in the bottom of the seventh to deliver a cold-blooded strikeout with the bases loaded and keep the Hot Tots at bay. The Rox then added insurance by scoring one run in both the eighth and ninth innings before Pitcher Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) closed the game out with three strikeouts to seal the sweep over Minot.

The Rox travel to Bismarck, ND on Wednesday, May 28 to take on the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 PM for the first of two matchups in Bismarck before facing off against the Larks again on Thursday, May 29. The Rox return to St. Cloud for their home opener against the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday, May 30 at 7:05 PM, presented by Coborn's. Friday's matchup will feature post-game fireworks and a ceremonial first-pitch from former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

