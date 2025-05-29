Magical Sixth Inning Lifts Rox to Victory over Bismarck

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (3-0) picked up steam in the middle of a matchup against the Bismarck Larks (1-2) to claim their third victory in the state of North Dakota to begin the season.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Rox started to chip away at the deficit with a run scored by Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) off a sacrifice fly from Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) in the second inning.

John Hughes (University of North Carolina) entered in relief for the Rox and pitched four clean innings, keeping the Larks from adding any runs to the scoreboard. The offense backed him up in the sixth frame.

The Rox put together back-to-back hits with a double from Austin Haley (Kansas State) and a flair into center field from Dykhoff, which tied the game at three apiece by bringing Haley and Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) home.

After Dykhoff took advantage of a wild pitch to score the go-ahead run, Grant Sommers (University Nebraska-Omaha) entered the scene. Sommers sent the ball over the left field wall for a three-run home run to make the sixth inning a magical one, extending the lead to 7-3. Pitcher Carter Mick (University Nebraska-Omaha) would strike out three batters in the bottom half of the inning to shut down Bismarck's offense.

St. Cloud kept the bats hot in the seventh, adding another three runs. Two of those runs occurred from another hit by Sommers, this time a single into center field. Haley would add his second career home run as a member of the Rox to his resume and add two insurance runs in the eighth to make the final score 12-3. Haley even finished the game on the mound for the Rox to secure the victory for St. Cloud.

The Rox face off against Bismarck again on Thursday, May 29, at 6:35 PM before returning to St. Cloud for their home opener against the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday, May 30, at 7:05 PM, presented by Coborn's. Friday's matchup will feature post-game fireworks and a ceremonial first-pitch from former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.