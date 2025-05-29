Rox Home Opener Tomorrow Friday, May 30

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud MN - Your St. Cloud Rox are one day out from their home opener on Friday, May 30. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM at Joe Faber Field. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. Former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and signing autographs. The 1 st 1,500 fans will receive a magnet schedule.

For everything Rox including game tickets to the home opener please go to www.stcloudrox.com.







