Rockers Spoil Rivets Perfect Start with Gritty 5-4 Win
May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (3-1) wasted no time getting the offense going in their second game of the series against the Rockford Rivets (3-1), securing a nail-biting 5-4 win over the Rivets tonight at Capital Credit Union Park.
The scoring started early in the first inning, sparked by the speed of outfielder Brandon Rogers, who swiped a base to put himself in scoring position. That set the stage for Max Humphrey, who launched a two-run homer to left to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead right out of the gate.
Green Bay extended their lead in the third thanks to Parker Martin, who crushed a solo home run to make it 3-0. The bats kept rolling into the fourth, with Jake Altman roping a double, but the Rivets responded with a three-run frame of their own to tie things up, 3-3.
The momentum shifted again in the fifth. Mazza showed patience at the plate and drew a key walk, and thanks to some heads-up baserunning by both Mazza and Humphrey, the Rockers scratched across two more runs to retake the lead, 5-3.
The Rivets weren't done yet. They applied pressure with aggressive base running in the sixth and capitalized on a passed ball to close the gap to 5-4. But Parker Martin came through again in the bottom half of the inning with a sharply hit double down the third base line to keep Green Bay's energy high heading into the final innings.
After a quiet seventh and eighth, the tension built in the top of the ninth. Jack Fortner took the mound and recorded two massive strikeouts. With a runner on third and the game on the line, the Rivets made a bold attempt to steal home - but the Rockers defense shut the door, tagging out the runner to seal the win.
With the 5-4 victory, the Rockers will pack up and hit the road for a two-game series in Wausau against the Woodchucks. They'll return home on June 1st for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against Battle Creek. Gates open at 12:05, fans come early for a performance by Rodello the Kidd. Also on June 1st the Rockers will be hosting a 1K beer run/walk with a cowbell giveaway presented by Integrity Decking.
