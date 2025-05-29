Rockers Spoil Rivets Perfect Start with Gritty 5-4 Win

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers await a pitch

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers await a pitch(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (3-1) wasted no time getting the offense going in their second game of the series against the Rockford Rivets (3-1), securing a nail-biting 5-4 win over the Rivets tonight at Capital Credit Union Park.

The scoring started early in the first inning, sparked by the speed of outfielder Brandon Rogers, who swiped a base to put himself in scoring position. That set the stage for Max Humphrey, who launched a two-run homer to left to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead right out of the gate.

Green Bay extended their lead in the third thanks to Parker Martin, who crushed a solo home run to make it 3-0. The bats kept rolling into the fourth, with Jake Altman roping a double, but the Rivets responded with a three-run frame of their own to tie things up, 3-3.

The momentum shifted again in the fifth. Mazza showed patience at the plate and drew a key walk, and thanks to some heads-up baserunning by both Mazza and Humphrey, the Rockers scratched across two more runs to retake the lead, 5-3.

The Rivets weren't done yet. They applied pressure with aggressive base running in the sixth and capitalized on a passed ball to close the gap to 5-4. But Parker Martin came through again in the bottom half of the inning with a sharply hit double down the third base line to keep Green Bay's energy high heading into the final innings.

After a quiet seventh and eighth, the tension built in the top of the ninth. Jack Fortner took the mound and recorded two massive strikeouts. With a runner on third and the game on the line, the Rivets made a bold attempt to steal home - but the Rockers defense shut the door, tagging out the runner to seal the win.

With the 5-4 victory, the Rockers will pack up and hit the road for a two-game series in Wausau against the Woodchucks. They'll return home on June 1st for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against Battle Creek. Gates open at 12:05, fans come early for a performance by Rodello the Kidd. Also on June 1st the Rockers will be hosting a 1K beer run/walk with a cowbell giveaway presented by Integrity Decking.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.