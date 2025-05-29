St. Francis Children's Center & Bank Five Nine Partner for K's for Kids

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - With the Chinooks home opener less than a day, the team is excited to announce a new charitable game action initiative. Every time the Lakeshore Chinooks record a strikeout at Moonlight Graham Field, Bank Five Nine will donate $10 to St. Francis Children's Center.

During the past two seasons, the Chinooks have recorded over 300 strikeouts at home games which was near the top of the standings for pitching in the Northwoods League.

St. Francis Children's Center is a social services agency that serves over 1,200 children annually throughout Milwaukee County. Programs include Birth to Three early intervention services, Children's Long-Term Support service coordination, Early Childhood Education childcare, Pediatric Outpatient Therapies, and free programming for families of children with special / support needs through the Family Activity Center. Our mission is to serve and educate children with special needs in inclusive environments, enabling them to reach their greatest potential. SFCC was founded in 1968 by Sister Joanne Marie Kliebhan and Mr. Eli Tash as a unique Center for inclusive education and services for children with special needs to learn alongside their typically developing peers. Please visit www.sfcckids.org for further information or follow @sfcc_kids on social media.

"We're honored to be part of the K's for Kids lineup this season! With the incredible support of Bank Five Nine and the Lakeshore Chinooks, we're stepping up to the plate for children of all abilities - helping them grow, learn, and reach their greatest potential," added St. Francis Children's Center Director of Marketing and Development, Cornelius Holt.

Headquartered in Oconomowoc, Bank Five Nine is a full-service community bank focused on meeting the financial needs of local businesses and individuals. The Bank has served southeastern Wisconsin since 1859 and has 14 full-service branch locations and ten loan offices. The Bank's executive team and its 300 plus employees are committed to contributing to the success and vitality of the communities they serve.

"Bank Five Nine is excited to work with the Chinooks to support the St. Francis Children's Center. We love the work SFCC is doing in the community, and we're proud to support them with this K's for Kids initiative," stated by Bank Five Nine Senior Vice President & Marketing Director, Jeff McCarthy.

The Lakeshore Chinooks home opener is set for Friday, May 30th at 6:35pm against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Gates open at 5:35pm with first pitch set for 6:35pm. Tickets and information can be found at lakeshorechinooks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.