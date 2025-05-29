Lumbermen Top Eau Claire in 10 Innings

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







The Loggers move to 2-1 on the season as they top the Eau Claire Express 4-3 in 10 innings at the historic Carson Park. 531 fans endured the rain and 57 degree weather.

The Loggers struck first in the top of the 4th inning as Mateo Gray blasts his first homerun of the year scoring Belfanti who reached on an error to lead off the inning.

In the bottom of the 7th, the Express bounced back with 3 runs to take the lead. Alex Hendrickson got Eau Claire on the board with an RBI groundout. Ian Guanzon doubled on the very next pitch, scoring Nick Mascaro. Then with 2 outs, Adam Salazar had an RBI single into centerfield to cap off the big inning.

La Crosse responded right away in the top of the 8th as Savion Flowers scored on a dropped 3rd strike to tie the game.

In the top of the 10th inning, Aaron Mingo drove in the game winning run with a single to the left side of the infield scoring Mateo Gray.

Mason Beltrand records his first save of the year as the Express went down in order in the bottom of the 10th. Luispablo Navarro threw a gem in his first start of the year going 6.1 IP allowing just 3 hits and 2 earned runs. Bobby McDonough credited with the win in relief allowing 2 hits in 2.2 innings.

Mateo Gray with a big performance going 1-2 with a 2-run homerun and scored the game winning run in the top of the 10th.

The Loggers are back at Copeland park where they look to sweep the 2 game series against the Express on May 29th at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.