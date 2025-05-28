Loggers Drop Home Opener 6-0 to Rochester

May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers dropped their home opener on Tuesday night by a final score of 6-0 to the Rochester Honkers in front of 2,308 fans as 4 Honker pitchers held the Loggers to just 1 hit and 2 total baserunners.

The Honkers scratched across 3 runs in the top of the 2nd inning as Logger starter, Ashton Michek (Augustana) walked 3 in a row. Honker center fielder Allan Camarillo broke it open with a 2 RBI single.

Rochester tallied again in the 5th inning thanks to an RBI single from Angel Cortez.

The Honkers sealed the deal in the top of the 8th inning with 2 more runs, coming off the bats of Angel Cortez and Ibrahim Marrero.

The Loggers are back in action Wednesday, May 28 at Carson Park where they will matchup against the Eau Claire Express for the first time this year.

