St. Cloud Rox Alum Drew Avans Debuts with the Athletics

May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - St. Cloud Rox alum Drew Avans made his Major League debut on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Avans is the 391st former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Avans, who played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana University, played for the Rox in 2017. He was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Avans is the 4th Major Leaguer from the Rox 2017 NWL Championship team joining Michael Busch, Cameron Eden and Daniel Schneeman.

In 2017 with the Rox, Avans played in 54 games and hit .267 with one home run, six doubles, and three triples. He stole 30 bases and drove in 16.

Avans spent six seasons in the Dodgers system before electing free agency after the 2024 season. In November of 2024 he signed a minor league contract with the Athletics.

Across 691 games he has a career .277 average with 55 home runs, 37 triples, 116 doubles. He has stolen 177 bases and driven in 315.

Prior to his call-up to the Athletics, Avans was with the Las Vegas Aviators of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. In 48 games he was hitting .328 with four home runs, eight doubles, and 16 stolen bases. In his Major League debut against the Houston Astros, Avans entered the game as a defensive replacement in right field and went 1 for 1 at the plate.







