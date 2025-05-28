Honkers' Pitching Staff Shines in First Win of the Season

LACROSSE, Wis. - Four Honkers' pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout as they dominated the Loggers' lineup en route to a 6-0 victory.

Ryan Higgins got things rolling for the Honkers as he put together three scoreless innings to go along with five punch outs. In the second inning, the Honkers put up a crooked number as three runs came across the plate, capped off by an RBI single from Allan Camarillo to take a 3-0 lead.

Beau Alazaus pitched a crucial bridge inning for the Honkers before RCTC's Harmon Zylstra provided four huge scoreless innings ultimately earning him the win.

A pair of RBI's from Angel Cortez to go along with crucial RBI's from Kennedy Hara and Ibrahim Marrero respectively, helped the Honkers to a resounding first win of the season. The Honkers will now head north of the border for a four game set against the 1-1 Thunder Bay Border Cats.







