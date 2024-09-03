Honkers Announce New Field Manager

September 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minnesota - The Rochester Honkers have announced the hiring of Aaron Levin as the Field Manager beginning the 2025 season. Levin replaces Cade Peters, who has taken a new job at the University of the Pacific.

Levin, the hitting coach at Ventura College comes in with an extensive background. From 2012-2016 he managed in the Texas Rangers organization, also serving as a Development Coach. He then went on to manage in the San Diego Padres organization from 2017-2021. Levin served as a hitting coach for the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League in 2021, and as the hitting and infield coach for the Conejo Oaks of the California Collegiate Summer League. The Oaks won the 2024 Championship.

The new skipper was quoted, " I am really excited to start working with the Rochester Honkers. I have heard great things about this team and the Northwoods League. Along with my staff, I'm looking forward to putting out an energetic and competitive team each day while continuing to develop talented players throughout the summer."

General Manager, Clint Narramore said about the hiring, "after talking to a number of candidates, Aaron stood out not only because of his impressive resume, but also because he emphasized his goal of not only winning, but also developing our guys into better players and men. He wants to send these guys back to their schools better than when they arrive. Aaron has been successful everywhere he has been, and we anticipate that to translate to the Honkers and that they will be winners on the field, and men of character off of it."

The Honkers will begin play next may in their 32nd season. They have won five Northwoods League titles, with the last coming in 2009. Levin will announce his coaching staff in the coming days. The staff will all then get to work on piecing together the 2025 roster.

