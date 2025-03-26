Loggers Ink GCU Outfielder, Two-Way Talent from UCF

March 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers continue to add talent from high-profile programs in preparation for the upcoming 2025 season and today team officials announced the signing of a pair of players in Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon) and two-way talent Mateo Gray (Central Florida).

Switch-hitting outfielder Carson Ohland is in the midst of his sophomore season now at Grand Canyon University after enjoying a fruitful freshman campaign at the University of Washington. As a Huskie in 2024, Ohland hit .281 and drew 29 walks en route to posting a .419 on-base percentage while appearing in 45 games. The Maple Valley, Wash. native has also spent the last two summers playing in the West Coast Collegiate League with his most productive summer coming in 2023 when he hit .293 with two home runs and 28 RBI's for the Wenatchee Apple Sox. Ohland came out of high school as a highly touted catcher as Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 27 catcher nationally in the class of 2023. The 5-11, 185-pound outfielder is currently hitting .222 over 14 games played with a pair of home runs coming against Texas Tech and Oregon.

Joining Ohland will be two-way talent Mateo Gray from the University of Central Florida. Gray, who is enjoying his freshman campaign for the Knights, was one of the top recruits in the entire country coming out of high school after earning MaxPreps Florida state player of the year and All-American accolades in 2024. Perfect Game ranked the Weston, Fla. native as a Top 200 prospect in the 2024 class. Gray, who has the ability to play in the infield, outfield and possesses a powerful right arm on the mound, comes from a baseball family as his father, Jason, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox and played five years of professional baseball.

