Bismarck Larks Announce March 2025 Kid of the Month

March 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce Berklee Black as the next addition to the 2024-2025 Kids of the Month, powered by MDU Resources Group!

"Berklee is exactly the kind of kid that we love to recognize," said Larks Vice President of Creative Services Kayla Rimer. "We're thrilled to share her story with everyone."

Eleven-year-old Berklee is a member of the Trailblazers Club at Elk Ridge Elementary. The group of fourth and fifth grade students take on special projects to help out around their school and community. From helping students with schoolwork to organizing fundraisers to benefit those in need, they work hard to improve the lives of those around them.

She's working just as hard outside of school, where she continues to volunteer in church and 4-H. She helps her church make tie-blankets to distribute in Bismarck-Mandan. Her 4-H group recently put together goodie-bags of toys for MSA United Way to share with kids.

"It gives me joy to help others. I like being generous," said Berklee. "I love the people of Bismarck. We have a great community here."

Berklee's big heart and natural desire to give back earned her the spot of March Kid of the Month, powered by MDU Resources Group. Berklee will receive free tickets to the 2025 MDU Resources Group Kid of the Year game and a customized Larks jersey. At this game, one outstanding kid will be selected as Kid of the Year and receive $1,000 to invest in a 529 College Save Plan for their future educational pursuits.

Berklee is one of many kids making the Bismarck-Mandan community a better place for us all. Nominations are open for the next Kid of the Month.

