MoonDogs Add Connor Cuff

The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome infielder Connor Cuff to the Team for the 2025 season! Cuff will join the dog squad from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette following his 2nd season.

Cuff is from Texas and went to Carthage High School. In Cuff's senior year, he was the single-season leader for both triples and hits, as well as being ranked No 22 as a shortstop in the state of Texas. In his final season at Carthage, Cuff hit .429 with 32 runs, 46 RBIs, 10 doubles, and 8 triples. Cuff rolled in the honors during his high school years as he was named Most Valuable Player of his district, All-State honors, selected as the 22-23 Panola Watchman Male Athlete of the Year, and played in the THSBA All-Star game. Aside from baseball, he was also a member of his high school's football team, where he would excel and threw 52 touchdowns and had 4,033 passing yards. Cuff would also collect awards in football, and helped lead his team to a state championship.

In his first season as a Ragin Cajun, Cuff started in 10 out of the 21 games he appeared in. At the plate, he had 47 at-bats, 8 runs, 10 hits, 3 doubles, 7 RBIs, and 1 home run against Southeastern! His batting average at the end of his first season was .213. As an infielder, he had 22 total chances with 8 putouts, 12 assists, and 2 errors. He had an ending fielding percentage of .909.

So far this season at Lafayette, Cuff has started in 18 games, had 64 at-bats, 6 runs, 8 hits, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs, and 1 home run against Dallas Baptist. Fielding, he has had 50 total chances, 19 putouts, 27 assists, and 4 errors.

Cuff is ready for his spring season and to be back with his Cajuns as he says, "Love this team and expecting a great year out of us".

Coach Danny Kneeland is ready for this Lafayette infielder as he says, "Connor is a very gifted athlete who brings a unique combination of speed, power, and defense. We are excited to have him on board with us".

If you want to see Cuff and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

