Kristian Campbell Makes Major League Debut with Boston Red Sox

March 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies organization proudly congratulates former Huskies standout Kristian Campbell on making his 1st Major League Baseball debut as part of the Boston Red Sox's Opening Day roster.

Campbell, who played for the Huskies during the 2022 season, showcased his exceptional talent and work ethic while in Duluth, proving to be a key player on and off the field. His time in the Northwoods League helped shape his development, and his journey from Wade Stadium to Fenway Park is an inspiring testament to hard work and perseverance.

"We knew he was special the first day he came to the Huskies," said Duluth Huskies Field Manager, Marcus Pointer. "Congratulations to Kristian and his family on this wonderful accomplishment, we wish him all the best in MLB."

Campbell's rise through the ranks highlights the Northwoods League's role in preparing elite collegiate athletes for professional baseball. His debut with the Red Sox serves as an inspiration to current and future Huskies players dreaming of making it to the big leagues.

The entire Huskies family wishes Kristian the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his baseball career.

