Rivets Fall to the Green Bay Rockers for Their First Loss of the Season
May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Green Bay, Wis. - Late game heroics were not enough for the Rockford Rivets as they fell to the Green Bay Rockers 5-4.
Another night of double-digit walks was not enough as the Rivets' bats were held to just two hits in this affair. The Rivets were still able to make it interesting in the final frame. The Rivets end up losing their first game of the year after an impressive start to the season.
The Rivets went down early after the Rockers hit a two-run home run in the first. They later followed that up with a solo home run in the third to extend their lead to three.
Wesley Johnston (Paris JC) got the start on the bump today for head coach Chase Brewster. The Freshman from North York, Ontario, went 4 IP, giving up five earned runs on four hits. He finished with three strikeouts to end his day.
Rockford was able to get on the board in the main way they have been so far this young season, working counts to cause RBI walks and RBI hit by pitches. This was seen in the fifth inning.
The Rivets loaded the bases for Tommy Townsend (Butler), who was hit by a pitch for the third time this season and got Rockford on the board. Adison Worthman (Parkland) and Nolan Belcher (Kentucky) walked following Townsend and tied the game at three apiece. The Rivets got three RBIs on no hits in the fifth.
Green Bay bounced back in the bottom of the fifth with two of their own. A wild pitch and sloppy defense from the Rivets caused the Rockers to get their lead right back after the Rivets tied it.
Rockford loaded the bases once again in the top of the sixth. A wild pitch allowed Ny'zaiah Thompson to score, and the Rivets cut the lead to one run. The Rivets continue to capitalize on their opponents' missteps to score this season.
The Rivets' bullpen locked it down for the rest of the game following Johnston's departure. Porter Conn (Kansas), Braydon Cooper (Rock Valley) and Gideon Motes (Michigan) held the Rockers scoreless while only giving up two hits.
The top of the ninth saw the Rivets with Ethan Delgado (Ecclesia) on third with WT Jones (Seminole State CC) at the plate. On the 1-1 pitch, Delgado tried to steal home but was caught, ending the game.
Keeping runners on the basepaths have been crucial for the Rivets, but without the hits to back them up, they struggled to get over the hump tonight. Thompson himself had three walks in the game. The bats could look to bounce back in the next couple of games.
The Rivets will begin their next series starting tomorrow against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters away before a single away game versus the Kenosha Kingfish, followed by a home game against Kenosha on June 2.
