Stingers Take Game Two in Comeback Fashion in Minot
May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Minot, ND - The Stingers (3-1) took game three in come back fashion against the Minot Hot Tots (0-4), 7-5.
The Hot Tots offense scored three runs in the bottom frame of the second inning.
The Stingers bounced right back scoring two runs of their own in the top of the third.
Third basemen Jameson Martin singled to start the inning before first baseman Ryan Kramer doubled to set up first and third for left fielder Jordan Kuhnau. Kuhnau ripped a two RBI single to pull the Stingers within one.
Minot extended their lead to two in the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the seventh the Stingers stormed all the way back to tie it at four after second basemen Bradie Black and centerfield Joe Cardinale reached base safely. Martin then drove in both runners on a single.
Willmar took the lead scoring two runs in the top of the eighth. Bryce Ronken pinch hit and drove in catcher Jackson Cliatt to start the scoring. Kobe Eikmeier scored safely on a wild pitch.
The Stingers plated one run in the top of the ninth on a Minot error.
In his first start this season, Stinger's starter Sam Tyrpa struck out six in 5.0 innings.
For Willmar, Martin went 2-3 with two RBIs while Kuhnau went 1-4 with two RBIs. Cliatt started the game 3-3 in his first three at bats before finishing the game 3-4.
The Stinger's Will Eldridge pitched one inning allowing just one base runner while striking out one Hot Tot.
Willmar will continue their series against the Hot Tots Friday, May 30th, at 6:35pm CT on NWL+.
For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
