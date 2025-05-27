Stingers Win on Opening Day in Dickinson

Dickinson, ND - The Stingers (1-0) took game one of the year against the Badland Big Sticks (0-1) 4-2.

After right fielder Bryce Ronken and shortstop Carter Bailey were able to reach base safely, first baseman Matthew Pena drove in the Stingers' first runs of the year with a two-out, two-RBI double.

The Stingers and Big Sticks blanked each other the next four innings.

The Badlands struck back in the bottom of the sixth. First baseman Coy Defury started the Big Sticks off with a two-out double. Second baseman Troy Berg tied the score at two with a two-run home run.

In the top of the eighth, right fielder Bryce Ronken singled to start the inning. Third baseman Jameson Martin hit a two-run home run, the Stingers' first homer of the year, to put them up 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Maclane Finley worked around back-to-back walks to strand a runner at third.

Nick Holbrook recorded his first save of the year, striking out one while allowing just two base runners.

Stingers starting pitcher Ian Segna threw 6.0 innings, striking out four while allowing just two earned runs.

The Big Sticks' Tanner Folds went 7.0 innings, striking out three and giving up two earned runs.

For the Stingers, Ronken went 2-3 with a double and a hit-by-pitch. Pena went 2-4, driving in two runs with a double.

For the Big Sticks, catcher Gavyn Schlotterback went 1-4. Pitcher Kasen Mccawley went 1.0 inning, striking out three.

The Stingers will be back in action Tuesday, May 27th, at 7:35 CT on NWL+.

