Former Rivet John Rave Debuts with Kansas City Royals
May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Outfielder John Rave, who played for the Rockford Rivets in 2017, made his major league debut for the Kansas City Royals on Monday, May 26.
Rave got the start in right field for the Royals against the Cincinnati Reds, hitting 6th. He went 0-for-2 with one walk and a sacrifice bunt in his four plate appearances.
In 2017, Rave appeared in 26 games for the Rivets, hitting .336 with two home runs, 10 RBI and six stolen bases. Rave is the third former Rivet to make their debut in Major League Baseball, joining the Cubs' Jordan Wicks and the Dodgers' Hunter Feduccia.
Rave played college baseball at Illinois State before being selected in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Royals. He's spent parts of the past six seasons in Kansas City's minor league system before finally getting the call to the Show for the first time on Memorial Day.
Prior to his call up, Rave was hitting .301 with nine home runs, 25 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 44 games for the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Rave is the 390th former Northwoods League player to debut in Major League Baseball all time.
