Opening Night Comeback Falls Short, Border Cats Defeat Express 12-11

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - On a wild opening night at Carson Park, the Express came up just short.

Despite notching 11 unanswered runs, Eau Claire ultimately fell to Thunder Bay 12-11 in a game that lasted over four hours and featured more runs than it did hits.

The Border Cats jumped out to an 11-0 lead after posting six runs in the top of the fourth frame, but the Express punched right back with five of their own. A two-RBI single off the bat of Alex Hendrickson (St. Thomas) capped off the big inning, with Thunder Bay mistakes also contributing to the five-spot.

The chaotic opening frames gave way to relatively quiet middle innings, with the Border Cats ultimately holding a 12-6 lead heading into the home half of the eighth. Eau Claire refused to go down quietly though, mounting an explosive rally that got Express fans to their feet as the home side pulled within one run. Three consecutive batters reached to start the inning before an Adam Salazar (Cal State Bakersfield) sacrifice fly notched the first tally, bringing leadoff hitter Joey Flom (Minnesota-Duluth) to the plate with two men on. An inside-out swing from the shortstop found the opposite-field gap in left-center, scoring a run and giving Eau Claire the momentum.

Three more runs, including a run-scoring single to center from Jackson Glueck (Pima CC), cut the deficit to one, but Thunder Bay hurler Jackson Hohensee worked a flyout to end the threat. The Express went three up, three down for the first time all night in the ninth inning to give the Border Cats the victory.

Nathan Vela (Winona State) struggled from the onset in the opener, but Zach Diver (Doane) and Miller Green (Western Kentucky) each threw two scoreless frames to keep the game within reach in the late innings.

The Express will take on the Border Cats in the second game of the two-game set tomorrow night at Carson Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as Eau Claire looks to get in the win column.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.