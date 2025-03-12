Eau Claire Express Announces Front Office Promotions and Additions

Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express are excited to announce several key changes to their front office staff as they continue to prepare for another exciting season of Express baseball.

Nick Aldrich has been promoted to Director of Food and Beverage, transitioning from his previous role as Director of Ticket Sales. Aldrich has been with the organization full-time since 2024 and originally joined the Express as a Ticket Sales intern in 2023. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the team's food and beverage operations, ensuring an outstanding game-day experience for fans.

Brayden Burt has officially joined the Express full-time as Director of Group Outings after completing a successful internship in Ticket Sales in 2024. Birch will focus on providing memorable experiences for groups attending Express games, working closely with local businesses, organizations, and community groups.

The Express also welcome Ben Peterson as Director of Media Relations. Peterson has a long-standing affiliation with the organization, dating back to 2006. In his new role, he will lead media outreach efforts, manage press communications, and enhance the team's presence across various platforms.

"We are thrilled to promote Nick and Brayden and to bring Ben into a key role within our organization," said Sammi Costello, General Manager of the Eau Claire Express. "Each of them brings valuable experience, passion, and dedication to the Express, and we are confident they will continue to contribute to the success of our team and the experience of our fans."

The Eau Claire Express look forward to the upcoming season with a strengthened front office team committed to delivering an exceptional baseball experience for the community.

