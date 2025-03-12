Woodchucks Add USC Upstate Right-Hander to Pitching Roster

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to add another right-handed pitcher to their roster for the upcoming season in Max Bianchini from the University of South Carolina Upstate.

RHP - Max Bianchini| 6'4" | Redshirt Sophomore | University of South Carolina Upstate

Originally from Schaumburg, Illinois, Bianchini played his first two years of baseball at McHenry County College. Last season, he pitched in 10 games and notched a 3.13 ERA with 28 strikeouts. Through 23 innings, he allowed no extra-base hits.

So far this season for USC Upstate, Bianchini has appeared in 7 games all in relief. In that time, he has recorded 8 strikeouts two of which came in one of his standout games on February 14th against Boston College, during which he allowed only one hit through three innings and was awarded the win.

