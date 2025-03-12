Chinooks Baseball Camps Return for Summer 2025

March 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce the return of our Baseball Camps presented by Aurora Health Care are back for Summer 2025! Young baseball players, ages 8 to 14, will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills and learn from Chinooks coaches and players during our one-day instructional camps.

Camps will take place at Moonlight Graham Field on the following dates:

June 18, June 27

July 21, July 30

August 4

Check-in will begin at 8:00 AM, with the clinic running from 8:30 AM to Noon. Each camp session costs just $50 per date and includes:

Professional instruction from Chinooks coaches and players

A free Chinooks cap

A ticket voucher to a Chinooks game

This is a perfect opportunity for young athletes to develop their baseball fundamentals while having fun on the same field where the Chinooks play. Whether your child is looking to improve their hitting, fielding, pitching, or overall game knowledge, our camps offer hands-on training and personal feedback.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

To register, visit: shoplakeshorechinooks.com

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn from the Chinooks and have a memorable summer experience. We'll see you on the field!

Northwoods League Stories from March 12, 2025

