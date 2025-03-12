Chinooks Baseball Camps Return for Summer 2025
March 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce the return of our Baseball Camps presented by Aurora Health Care are back for Summer 2025! Young baseball players, ages 8 to 14, will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills and learn from Chinooks coaches and players during our one-day instructional camps.
Camps will take place at Moonlight Graham Field on the following dates:
June 18, June 27
July 21, July 30
August 4
Check-in will begin at 8:00 AM, with the clinic running from 8:30 AM to Noon. Each camp session costs just $50 per date and includes:
Professional instruction from Chinooks coaches and players
A free Chinooks cap
A ticket voucher to a Chinooks game
This is a perfect opportunity for young athletes to develop their baseball fundamentals while having fun on the same field where the Chinooks play. Whether your child is looking to improve their hitting, fielding, pitching, or overall game knowledge, our camps offer hands-on training and personal feedback.
Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
To register, visit: shoplakeshorechinooks.com
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn from the Chinooks and have a memorable summer experience. We'll see you on the field!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from March 12, 2025
- Fifty-Nine NWL Alumni Make MLB Spring Breakout Rosters - Northwoods
- Woodchucks Add USC Upstate Right-Hander to Pitching Roster - Wausau Woodchucks
- Chinooks Baseball Camps Return for Summer 2025 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- MoonDogs Add Catcher Brandon Vlcko - Mankato MoonDogs
- Eau Claire Express Announces Front Office Promotions and Additions - Eau Claire Express
- Waterloo Bucks Welcome Back Field Manager Darrell Handelsman for the 2025 Season - Waterloo Bucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.