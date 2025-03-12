Fifty-Nine NWL Alumni Make MLB Spring Breakout Rosters

Rochester, Minn. - Spring Training is in full swing, and the second annual MLB Spring Breakout series will begin on March 13 and run through March 16. Several Northwoods League alumni have been selected to represent their organizations in these exhibition games that will take place in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.

The Northwoods League alumni are headlined by Kristian Campbell (#7 overall MLB Prospect), JJ Wetherholt (#23), Charlie Condon (#29) and Kyle Teel (#32). This event includes hundreds of the best prospects in Major League Baseball showcasing the future stars of the game. Below is the full list of Northwoods League alumni participating in the 2025 Spring Breakout.

All prospect rankings are provided by MLB.com.

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks

INF Tommy Troy, Traverse City 2020 (ARI #8 prospect)

INF Gino Groover, Wausau 2021 (ARI #10 prospect)

Athletics

OF Denzel Clarke, Kokomo 2019 (OAK #6 prospect)

OF Ryan Lasko, Fond du Lac 2021 (OAK #20 prospect)

Chicago Cubs

C Ariel Armas, Mankato 2022, 2023

C Michael Carico, Rochester 2022

Chicago White Sox

LHP Tyler Schweitzer, Lakeshore 2021 (CWS #23 prospect)

C Kyle Teel, Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021 (MLB #32 overall prospect, CWS #2 prospect)

INF Chase Meidroth, Kokomo 2021 (CWS #8 prospect)

INF Tim Elko, Fond du Lac 2019, 2020

OF George Wolkow, Green Bay 2023 (CWS #10 prospect)

Cincinnati Reds

C Connor Burns, Eau Claire 2021

C Mike Trautwein, Lakeshore 2019

OF Ethan O'Donnell, Kalamazoo 2020 (CIN #18 prospect)

Cleveland Guardians

OF CJ Kayfus, Wausau 2021 (CLE #8 prospect)

Colorado Rockies

RHP Gabriel Hughes, Great Lakes 2020 (COL #16 prospect)

C Cole Messina, Fond du Lac 2022 (COL #29 prospect)

INF Ryan Ritter, Fond du Lac 2020 (COL #13 prospect)

OF Charlie Condon, St. Cloud 2022 (MLB #29 overall prospect, COL #2 prospect)

Kansas City Royals

RHP Noah Cameron, Willmar 2020 (KC #5 prospect)

INF Javier Vaz, Battle Creek 2021 (KC #13 prospect)

OF Spencer Nivens, Mankato 2021 (KC #30 prospect)

Los Angeles Angels

RHP George Klassen, Lakeshore 2022 (LAA #3 prospect)

C Alberto Rios, Fond du Lac 2021, 2022

INF Cole Fontenelle, Rochester 2021 (LAA #23 prospect)

Los Angeles Dodgers

INF Jake Gelof, Kalamazoo, 2021

San Diego Padres

INF Jack Costello, Mankato 2021

OF Kai Roberts, Mankato 2022, 2023 (SD #24 prospect)

San Francisco Giants

LHP Joe Whitman, Lakeshore 2022 (SF #7 prospect)

OF Jakob Christian, Willmar 2022 (SF #28 prospect)

Seattle Mariners

C Josh Caron, Madison 2021, 2022 (SEA #21 prospect)

Texas Rangers

C Julian Brock, La Crosse 2021

Grapefruit League

Baltimore Orioles

INF Griff O'Ferrall, Kalamazoo 2022 (BAL #7 prospect)

INF Max Wagner, Green Bay 2020, 2021

Boston Red Sox

INF Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022 (MLB #7 overall prospect, BOS #2 prospect)

Detroit Tigers

RHP Micah Ashman, St. Cloud 2023

Houston Astros

RHP Ethan Pecko, Wausau 2023 (HOU #10 prospect)

INF Brice Matthews, St. Cloud 2021, 2022 (HOU #2 prospect)

Miami Marlins

INF Graham Pauley, La Crosse 2020 (MIA #25 prospect)

OF Kemp Alderman, Fond du Lac 2022 (MIA #11 prospect)

OF Andrew Pintar, St. Cloud 2020 (MIA #30 prospect)

New York Mets

RHP Ryan Lambert, Minnesota 2022, 2023

New York Yankees

OF Garrett Martin, Lakeshore 2022

OF Jared Wegner, Mandan 2020

Philadelphia Phillies

C Caleb Ricketts, St. Cloud 2021 (PHI #28 prospect)

INF Otto Kemp, St. Cloud 2021 (PHI #23 prospect)

Pittsburgh Pirates

INF Mitch Jebb, Kenosha 2021 (PIT #13 prospect)

St. Louis Cardinals

INF JJ Wetherholt, Madison 2022 (MLB #23 overall prospect, STL #1 prospect)

OF Chase Davis, La Crosse 2021 (STL #10 prospect)

OF Zach Levenson, Wausau 2022 (STL #28 prospect)

Tampa Bay Rays

INF Mac Horvath, Rochester 2021

OF Chandler Simpson, Fond du Lac 2021 (TB #7 prospect)

Toronto Blue Jays

INF Josh Kasevich, Waterloo 2021 (TOR #7 prospect)

INF Charles McAdoo, Mankato 2022 (TOR #14 prospect)

INF Peyton Williams, Waterloo 2020 (TOR #29 prospect)

Washington Nationals

RHP Thomas Schultz, Battle Creek 2020

RHP Jack Sinclair, Wisconsin Rapids 2019

LHP Dustin Saenz, Madison 2018

OF Andrew Pinckney, St. Cloud 2021 (WSH #26 prospect)

