Fifty-Nine NWL Alumni Make MLB Spring Breakout Rosters
March 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - Spring Training is in full swing, and the second annual MLB Spring Breakout series will begin on March 13 and run through March 16. Several Northwoods League alumni have been selected to represent their organizations in these exhibition games that will take place in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.
The Northwoods League alumni are headlined by Kristian Campbell (#7 overall MLB Prospect), JJ Wetherholt (#23), Charlie Condon (#29) and Kyle Teel (#32). This event includes hundreds of the best prospects in Major League Baseball showcasing the future stars of the game. Below is the full list of Northwoods League alumni participating in the 2025 Spring Breakout.
All prospect rankings are provided by MLB.com.
Cactus League
Arizona Diamondbacks
INF Tommy Troy, Traverse City 2020 (ARI #8 prospect)
INF Gino Groover, Wausau 2021 (ARI #10 prospect)
Athletics
OF Denzel Clarke, Kokomo 2019 (OAK #6 prospect)
OF Ryan Lasko, Fond du Lac 2021 (OAK #20 prospect)
Chicago Cubs
C Ariel Armas, Mankato 2022, 2023
C Michael Carico, Rochester 2022
Chicago White Sox
LHP Tyler Schweitzer, Lakeshore 2021 (CWS #23 prospect)
C Kyle Teel, Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021 (MLB #32 overall prospect, CWS #2 prospect)
INF Chase Meidroth, Kokomo 2021 (CWS #8 prospect)
INF Tim Elko, Fond du Lac 2019, 2020
OF George Wolkow, Green Bay 2023 (CWS #10 prospect)
Cincinnati Reds
C Connor Burns, Eau Claire 2021
C Mike Trautwein, Lakeshore 2019
OF Ethan O'Donnell, Kalamazoo 2020 (CIN #18 prospect)
Cleveland Guardians
OF CJ Kayfus, Wausau 2021 (CLE #8 prospect)
Colorado Rockies
RHP Gabriel Hughes, Great Lakes 2020 (COL #16 prospect)
C Cole Messina, Fond du Lac 2022 (COL #29 prospect)
INF Ryan Ritter, Fond du Lac 2020 (COL #13 prospect)
OF Charlie Condon, St. Cloud 2022 (MLB #29 overall prospect, COL #2 prospect)
Kansas City Royals
RHP Noah Cameron, Willmar 2020 (KC #5 prospect)
INF Javier Vaz, Battle Creek 2021 (KC #13 prospect)
OF Spencer Nivens, Mankato 2021 (KC #30 prospect)
Los Angeles Angels
RHP George Klassen, Lakeshore 2022 (LAA #3 prospect)
C Alberto Rios, Fond du Lac 2021, 2022
INF Cole Fontenelle, Rochester 2021 (LAA #23 prospect)
Los Angeles Dodgers
INF Jake Gelof, Kalamazoo, 2021
San Diego Padres
INF Jack Costello, Mankato 2021
OF Kai Roberts, Mankato 2022, 2023 (SD #24 prospect)
San Francisco Giants
LHP Joe Whitman, Lakeshore 2022 (SF #7 prospect)
OF Jakob Christian, Willmar 2022 (SF #28 prospect)
Seattle Mariners
C Josh Caron, Madison 2021, 2022 (SEA #21 prospect)
Texas Rangers
C Julian Brock, La Crosse 2021
Grapefruit League
Baltimore Orioles
INF Griff O'Ferrall, Kalamazoo 2022 (BAL #7 prospect)
INF Max Wagner, Green Bay 2020, 2021
Boston Red Sox
INF Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022 (MLB #7 overall prospect, BOS #2 prospect)
Detroit Tigers
RHP Micah Ashman, St. Cloud 2023
Houston Astros
RHP Ethan Pecko, Wausau 2023 (HOU #10 prospect)
INF Brice Matthews, St. Cloud 2021, 2022 (HOU #2 prospect)
Miami Marlins
INF Graham Pauley, La Crosse 2020 (MIA #25 prospect)
OF Kemp Alderman, Fond du Lac 2022 (MIA #11 prospect)
OF Andrew Pintar, St. Cloud 2020 (MIA #30 prospect)
New York Mets
RHP Ryan Lambert, Minnesota 2022, 2023
New York Yankees
OF Garrett Martin, Lakeshore 2022
OF Jared Wegner, Mandan 2020
Philadelphia Phillies
C Caleb Ricketts, St. Cloud 2021 (PHI #28 prospect)
INF Otto Kemp, St. Cloud 2021 (PHI #23 prospect)
Pittsburgh Pirates
INF Mitch Jebb, Kenosha 2021 (PIT #13 prospect)
St. Louis Cardinals
INF JJ Wetherholt, Madison 2022 (MLB #23 overall prospect, STL #1 prospect)
OF Chase Davis, La Crosse 2021 (STL #10 prospect)
OF Zach Levenson, Wausau 2022 (STL #28 prospect)
Tampa Bay Rays
INF Mac Horvath, Rochester 2021
OF Chandler Simpson, Fond du Lac 2021 (TB #7 prospect)
Toronto Blue Jays
INF Josh Kasevich, Waterloo 2021 (TOR #7 prospect)
INF Charles McAdoo, Mankato 2022 (TOR #14 prospect)
INF Peyton Williams, Waterloo 2020 (TOR #29 prospect)
Washington Nationals
RHP Thomas Schultz, Battle Creek 2020
RHP Jack Sinclair, Wisconsin Rapids 2019
LHP Dustin Saenz, Madison 2018
OF Andrew Pinckney, St. Cloud 2021 (WSH #26 prospect)
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from March 12, 2025
- Fifty-Nine NWL Alumni Make MLB Spring Breakout Rosters - Northwoods
- Woodchucks Add USC Upstate Right-Hander to Pitching Roster - Wausau Woodchucks
- Chinooks Baseball Camps Return for Summer 2025 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- MoonDogs Add Catcher Brandon Vlcko - Mankato MoonDogs
- Eau Claire Express Announces Front Office Promotions and Additions - Eau Claire Express
- Waterloo Bucks Welcome Back Field Manager Darrell Handelsman for the 2025 Season - Waterloo Bucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.