WDA Dental Savings Club Named 2025 Jr. Chinooks Presenting Sponsor

Mequon, WI - The Jr. Chinooks travel baseball program is set to launch its third season of play and the organization is excited to announce WDA Dental Savings Club as the program's presenting sponsor.

As the presenting sponsor of the Jr. Chinooks, the WDA Dental Savings Club will be featured on all player's home and away uniforms. They will also sponsor all Jr. Chinooks nights at Moonlight Graham Field, where each team has its own dedicated night at the ballpark. On their Jr. Chinooks night, Jr. Chinooks players will join the Chinooks players on the field for the starting line-ups and National Anthem. Jr. Chinooks players and family members also receive free tickets for their night. On June 2nd, all teams come together for our Jr. Chinooks Night presented by WDA Dental Savings Club. Teams and families are treated to a pre-game picnic together and enjoy the game afterward.

The WDA Dental Savings Club will also be featured at our team's training facility Milwaukee Baseball Academy, and on all team's travel banners.

The Jr. Chinooks program features seven teams from the ages of 9-14. The goal of the program is to provide a quality baseball experience but more importantly, a memorable fan experience for the players and families as they become part of the Chinooks family. We offer high-level training, competitive local league and tournament play, and an experience like no other. Teams have been practicing at Milwaukee Baseball Academy since January and will start competing this spring. The Jr. Chinooks participate in local leagues and tournaments in the Midwest. When the Chinooks are on the road, the Jr. Chinooks take the field at Moonlight Graham Field.

The WDA Dental Savings Club provides people in Wisconsin with the opportunity to access more transparent, convenient and affordable dental care. With low annual membership fees, individuals, couples and families can get quality care and savings from more than 350 Wisconsin Dental Association (WDA) member dentists in the statewide network. The WDA Dental Savings Club is an alternative to traditional dental insurance, and offers special dental care bundles with savings up to 55%.

