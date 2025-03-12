Waterloo Bucks Welcome Back Field Manager Darrell Handelsman for the 2025 Season

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are excited to announce the return of field manager Darrell Handelsman for the 2025 season. With 234 victories in Waterloo's dugout, Handelsman is the winningest manager in team history.

"Another summer in Waterloo? Yes, please," said Handelsman. "Great city, great fans, great front office and organization. I can't wait to get back and grind out another season. There's nothing better."

In 2024, the Bucks finished with a 37-32 record which was the second-best overall mark in the Great Plains East Division and only one game behind the Duluth Huskies. Handelsman, in his second stint with the team, rejoined the organization in 2023 after a stint with the Bucks from 1999-2002.

A veteran manager in summer-collegiate baseball, Handelsman holds 829 overall wins with six different teams in a career spanning 20-plus seasons. Prior stops include the Kenosha Kroakers (Northwoods League, 1997-98), Waterloo Bucks (NWL, 1999-2002), Madison Mallards (NWL, 2003-04), Fayetteville SwampDogs (Coastal Plain League, 2005-13), Green Bay Bullfrogs (NWL, 2013-16), and Alton River Dragons (Prospect League, 2021-22).

Handelsman currently ranks third in NWL regular season wins with 483 and is the second winningest postseason manager in league history with 12 victories. In addition, Handelsman has won two NWL titles, earning trophies with the Bucks in 2002 and Madison in 2004.

"Darrell's presence in the dugout has brought both victories and an exciting brand of baseball to Riverfront Stadium," said Waterloo general manager Dan Corbin. "He has been able to recruit a vibrant group of players to the Cedar Valley and his collaborative spirit has made him a critical part of the rich history of Bucks baseball."

Handelsman is currently the head coach at Olney Central Community College. His coaching career began as an assistant at Los Angeles Valley College, followed by New Mexico Highlands University, Cochise College, San Jose State University, and Centenary College. Handelsman played collegiately at San Francisco State University.

The Bucks open their 31st season of play on Monday, May 26 versus the Duluth Huskies. Season Tickets, Coupon Books, and Group Outings for the 2025 season are now available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

