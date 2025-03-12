MoonDogs Add Catcher Brandon Vlcko

March 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome catcher Brandon Vlcko to the Team for the 2025 season! Vlcko will join the dog squad from the Minnesota State University Mankato following his junior spring season.

Vlcko is from the Cedar, Iowa area and went to high school at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. On the field, he was all-state for 2 years and lettered on varsity for 3 years. On top of being a stellar athlete, he also got work done in the classroom, being a part of the National Honor Society.

He started his baseball career playing for Southeastern CC. Vlcko would have two seasons at Southeastern CC before his transfer to MNSU. Before coming to MNSU, Vlcko would end his 2023 and 2024 seasons with a total batting average of .286. He played in 29 games and had 77 at-bats, 21 runs, 22 hits, 20 RBIs, and 7 home runs! While catching for Southeastern CC, he had 169 total chances in which 147 of them were putouts, 20 assist, and only 2 errors! In his time there, he also had a Juco World Series appearance.

At MNSU so far, he has played in 8 games and started 6 of them. In those 8 games, Vlcko had 22 at-bats, 7 runs, 7 hits, 10 RBIs, and 2 home runs! So far this season, he has a batting average of .318. His fielding stats are just as good, with 48 putouts, 5 assists, and no errors!

Vlcko is excited to stay in Mankato and play for the hometown team as he says, "It's exciting to be staying in Mankato and playing with the MoonDogs this summer. I am grateful for the opportunity and am looking forward to competing with the team soon!".

Coach Danny Kneeland is also ready for this MNSU catcher as he says, "Brandon is an elite athlete who brings a lot to the table. He has a very strong throwing arm and plenty of juice in his bat!".

If you want to see Vlcko and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

