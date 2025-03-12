Lumbermen Add Fab Four Pitchers

LA CROSSE, WIS. - With opening day of the 2025 Northwoods League season now under 75 days away, the La Crosse Loggers continue to add to a deep and talented pitching staff as team officials announced the signings of four powerful right-handers today in Caden Richardson and Davin Ronquist (Weatherford College) to go along with Mason Beltrand (Winona State) and Michael Murphy (Xavier).

Little Elm, Texas native Caden Richardson is in the midst of his freshman campaign with Weatherford College who is currently ranked #1 in the nation at the NJCAA division I level. The 6-3, 220-pound right-hander was one of the top freshmen in the country to enter the Junior College circuit as Perfect Game ranked him as the 22nd best freshman in the country entering this 2025 season. Richardson has made four appearances thus far for Weatherford, recording one save and striking out five over three innings.

Fellow Weatherford hurler Davin Ronquist will be joining Richardson in their trek north to La Crosse and bringing with him a different look as he pitches from a lower, submarine slot. The Cincinnati, Ohio native is in the midst of his red-shirt sophomore season after returning from an injury in 2024, but he led Weatherford in appearances during his rookie season in 2023 when he appeared in 21 games, posting a 3-1 record with 2 saves and a 3.16 ERA over 37 innings pitched.

Sophomore Mason Beltrand will be bringing his powerful right arm with him this summer from nearby Winona State University. The 6-5, 195-pound righty was one of WSU's top arms as a freshman last spring when he struck out 33 batters over 19.1 innings of work while posting a 4.66 ERA. The Princeton, Minn. native is serving as the closer for the Warriors this spring, having already recorded a pair of saves over three appearances and has yet to surrender an earned run while striking out four.

Michael Murphy from Xavier University rounds out the fab four signings and adds another big-time arm to the Loggers staff for this summer. The Mason, Ohio native spent his freshman season at the University of Michigan where he red-shirted while recovering from injury but will be fully ready to tackle a Northwoods League season this summer. A 2023 first-team all-state honoree, Perfect Game ranked him as the sixth best right-handed pitcher coming out of Ohio that season. Murphy is current teammates with Eddie Peters (La Crosse Aquinas alum) at Xavier, who will also be joining the Lumbermen.

