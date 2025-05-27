Growlers Win Season Opener in Royal Oak

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROYAL OAK, Mich - The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Royal Oak Leprechauns in their opening game of the 2025 season.

The Growlers started off lightning off as they played seven runs in the first inning, with every batter reaching except one, off Leprechaun started Ryan Kruse (Valparaiso), before Royal Oak gave the ball to Cal Rutherford (Eastern Michigan).

Brodey Acres (Walsh) reached base on an error to lead off the game, before Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe (Kent State) hit a two-run home run to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead, followed by back-to-back singles by Case Sullivan (Valparaiso) and Mike Sprockett (Blemont) and an Avery Thielman (Western Michigan) two-run triple made the game 4-0. The Growlers would load the bases and score on a Daniel Williams (MACU) hit by pitch and a two-run Brodey Acres single.

Jack Crittendon (Kalamazoo Valley CC) faced three batters in the first inning, helped by Cole Garner (Chipola) gunning down Ryan Tyranski (Cincinnati) as he attempted to steal second. The scoring would become sporadic as Rienstra-Kiracofe scored on a Dylan Larkins (Georgetown) throwing error in the third.

Royal Oak scored runs in every inning for the remainder of the game, hitting the Growlers bullpen hard. However, in the the sixth inning, Brodey Acres came up with the bases loaded and an 8-3 lead, and left the plate with a 12-3 lead and four of his six RBIs on the night.

The Growlers remain in Royal Oak for the backend of a two-game series in Royal Oak, as first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

W: Jack Crittendon (1-0)

L: Ryan Kruse (0-1)







