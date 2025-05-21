Growlers & Advia Credit Union Extend Partnership

May 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership with Advia Credit Union for the 12th consecutive season. Since 2014, Advia has been a committed and impactful supporter of the Growlers and the Kalamazoo community. This renewed collaboration continues to build on a legacy of shared values and community investment.

As part of the partnership, the Growlers will wear custom-designed Advia Foundation jerseys during every Saturday game of the 2025 season. The jerseys feature different Kalamazoo Growlers logos and different sizes scattered across the front, back and sleeves. The Advia Credit Union logo is on the sleeve.

These unique jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Advia Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting financial education, improving housing access, and creating meaningful community impact across Michigan. This fan-favorite jersey auction, which raised over $6,000 in 2024, has become a hallmark of the partnership and a fun way for Growlers fans to give back.

"Advia Credit Union is more than just a sponsor, they're a true community partner," said Kevin Timmer, VP of Partnerships for the Kalamazoo Growlers. "They've supported not only our team but also the fans and families who make up this community. We're grateful for their continued support and excited to see the impact we can make for years to come."

Earlier this season, Advia and the Growlers teamed up to host the annual Free Easter Egg Hunt at Homer Stryker Field, welcoming families to the ballpark for an unforgettable day of fun, games, and community celebration.

The Advia Foundation continues to do incredible work throughout the region, helping local nonprofits through grants and sponsorships, and fostering stronger communities through outreach and volunteer efforts. Their partnership with the Growlers is just one of many ways they make a difference locally.

"Advia is a proud partner of The Kalamazoo Growlers and we are excited to celebrate another year of sponsorship! The Growlers play a very important role in our community, providing area families a nearby location to enjoy incredible entertainment, experience true sportsmanship and great competition locally. We are also incredibly thankful that our Advia Foundation is the recipient of funds raised by the sale of special Growlers jerseys worn throughout the season, supporting over 30 youth scholarships each year. This effort has provided significant impact to area families in need through the work of our Advancing Lives Grants." said Nancy Loftis, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations of Advia Credit Union

Promotional ticket packages can be found at northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/promotion-schedule/. These tickets range from $15 - $25 and include special items like a Margarita & specialty cup, blue light saber, magic wands, kids mouse and dog ears and Swiftie friendship bracelets or jerseys.







