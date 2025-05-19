Growlers & Northwoods League Announce Broadcast Updates

May 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers and Northwoods League (NWL) are excited to announce its 2025 broadcast schedule, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience for baseball and softball fans across North America and beyond.

Entering its 32nd season, the NWL continues to innovate, bringing elite collegiate summer baseball and softball to a global audience through a robust lineup of streaming and broadcast platforms.

"We are thrilled to roll out our 2025 broadcast schedule, which reflects our commitment to expanding access and enhancing the fan experience," said Ryan Voz, President/Commissioner of Northwoods League Baseball. "With partnerships like ESPN+, paired with the Northwoods League+ platform, we're bringing the excitement of NWL baseball to more fans than ever before."

Key Highlights of the 2025 Broadcast Schedule:

ESPN+ Coverage: Fans can catch the action with NWL games streamed live daily on ESPN+, the premier sports streaming service. Select regular-season baseball and softball games will be available with an ESPN+ subscription.

Northwoods League+ Platform: All non-ESPN+ games will stream live on the Northwoods League+ app, available on web, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and Roku. Registration remains free, providing an industry-standard interface for seamless viewing. Regular season games will be available on-demand for one week following each live event.

Fans can access complete schedules at northwoodsleague.com/schedule and stay updated on streaming details at watchnwl.com.

Alan Judson from Arizona State University is named the new play-by-play broadcaster for 2025.

Judson is currently finishing up his freshman year at ASU where he voiced 33 games including Sun Devil Baseball, Men's Basketball, and the first round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament. He is also a member of the school's student radio station: Blaze Radio. He previously was the student Head of Broadcast at Pleasant Grove High School (2022-2024) calling football, basketball and baseball games.

"I love broadcasting because growing up my favorite sports moments were accompanied with the voices I know and love," said Judson. "I'm excited to be the voice of the iconic moments that come with every Growlers season - I know the parents love to see their sons on the broadcast and it's a privilege to be able to share their stories on the air."

The team's first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy.

Promotional ticket packages can be found at northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/promotion-schedule/. These tickets range from $15 - $25 and include special items like a Margarita & specialty cup, blue light saber, magic wands, kids mouse and dog ears and Swiftie friendship bracelets or jerseys.







